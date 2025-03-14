Rep. Lisa McClain calls out CNN host for 'the sky is falling' narrative, says people need to 'relax'

Rep. Lisa McClain, R-Mich., chastised CNN host Boris Sanchez Friday, saying he was "fearmongering" about the effects of tariffs.

President Donald Trump’s agenda of using tariffs to protect American workers and industry has received both positive and negative reactions.

The CNN host highlighted the criticism, quoting Ford CEO Jim Farley’s statement that Trump’s tariffs are adding "a lot of cost and a lot of chaos" to the auto industry.

Sanchez asked the congresswoman, "What do you tell constituents when you hear automakers say that the cost of certain vehicles is going to skyrocket, it’s going to jump upwards of $12,000 because of these tariffs?"

MAJOR TRUMP TARIFF MOVE LIKELY TO BENEFIT THIS HEARTLAND AMERICAN CITY

"I tell them to relax," she said. "Don’t listen to the fearmongering."

She added that the Democratic Party currently has no vision, leader, or mission, and that they are spreading fear among both the American people and the CEOs themselves. She argued that tariffs are a negotiation tool in order to fight for fair trade agreements that benefit the American people.

Sanchez pressed her, asking whether her contention is that auto industry CEOs and Democrats are working together to scare Americans into thinking prices will go up. McClain responded that all the necessary evidence of spreading fear is on TV.

"All you need to do is turn on the TV. Look at your show. It’s nothing but fearmongering," McClain said as Sanchez scoffed.

"That’s all the Democrats do," she added. "What’s inflation doing? What’s inflation, up or down? Oh, it’s down. What’s the prices of eggs? Oh, they’re down. What’s the prices of mortgage? Oh, it’s down, right? But we don’t cover the positive things. We only cover the negative things to get everyone worked up."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

"So, here’s two things. [The tariffs] could be a potential problem, but it actually could be a potential long-term solution. But when you don’t want to cover the other half and all you talk about is the one half, of course that’s what you’re going to hear. I would prefer to give both sides of the story," she said.

McClain lamented that "real newspeople" at one time were not afraid to tell both sides to a story and provide context.

"Instead of just getting everyone all ginned up about, ‘Oh, the sky is falling, the sky is falling,’" she said. "Let’s talk about the vision on what we’re actually trying to do, which is reverse the negative course and put America on track to be respected again."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sanchez defended his show, telling her that if she watched more often, "You would see that we do have both sides on. Specifically, that’s why you’re on the air today to present that side."

McClain had to correct him when he accidentally called her "Linda" as he concluded the segment.