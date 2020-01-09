Rep. Lee Zeldin hits back at Pelosi over Iran resolution: 'They're just trying to punch the president in the face'

House Foreign Affairs Committee member Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-NY, pushed back Thursday on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s plans for the House to vote on a war powers resolution meant to limit President Trump’s ability to conduct military action against Iran.

“Unfortunately, this [resolution] without any teeth is a press release," Zeldin told “Outnumbered Overtime.” "They’re just trying to punch the president in the face with this resolution."

“That’s why I think a lot of Republicans who would normally be inclined to support an effort like this don’t want anything to do with it,” Zeldin added.

Pelosi said Democrats have “serious, urgent concerns about the administration’s decision to engage in hostilities against Iran and about its lack of strategy moving forward.”

PELOSI SAYS HOUSE WILL VOTE THURSDAY ON WAR POWERS RESOLUTION TO LIMIT TRUMP'S ACTIONS WITH IRAN

The non-binding measure specifies that “Congress has not authorized the president to use military force against Iran," an apparent bid to handcuff Trump should he attempt to order more airstrikes like the one that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani last week.

The measure also “directs the president to terminate the use of United States Armed Forces to engage in hostilities in or against Iran or any part of its government or military” unless there is a specific blessing by Congress.

“Last week, the Trump administration conducted a provocative and disproportionate military airstrike targeting high-level Iranian military officials,” Pelosi said. “The administration took this action without consulting Congress. This action endangered our service members, diplomats and others by risking a serious escalation of tensions with Iran.”

“When Nancy Pelosi talks about the word ‘disproportionate,’ at what point is it proportionate?" Zeldin asked. "How many more troops have to die; how many have to get wounded?”

The House was expected to vote on the resolution later Thursday.

Fox News’ Alex Pappas and Chad Pergram contributed to this report.