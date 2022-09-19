Expand / Collapse search
Rep. Kevin McCarthy: What has Biden done since he's been in office?

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy slams President Biden for being 'out of touch' with Americans

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Kevin McCarthy: President Biden is 'so out of touch' Video

Kevin McCarthy: President Biden is 'so out of touch'

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy discusses President Biden's stance on America's inflation on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy ripped President Biden over his perception of how inflation is affecting Americans on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime.’

REP. KEVIN MCCARTHY: Think about how he answered. He thought inflation meant nothing. You know what 8.3% that he argued about? That's an entire month's wages. So what he just did to every family in America, he took one complete month away from you. So now you've got to pay for everything with only making 11 months. 

HOW INFLATION REDUCTION ACT COULD AFFECT MEDICARE PRICES

And he thought it didn't move very much. He didn't talk about the border. What has he done since he's been in office? Almost 3.6 million people have come across that border. That's more than three times the size of a state as Delaware. He is so out of touch.

This article was written by Fox News staff.