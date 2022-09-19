Rep. Kevin McCarthy: What has Biden done since he's been in office?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy ripped President Biden over his perception of how inflation is affecting Americans on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime.’

REP. KEVIN MCCARTHY: Think about how he answered. He thought inflation meant nothing. You know what 8.3% that he argued about? That's an entire month's wages. So what he just did to every family in America, he took one complete month away from you. So now you've got to pay for everything with only making 11 months.

And he thought it didn't move very much. He didn't talk about the border. What has he done since he's been in office? Almost 3.6 million people have come across that border. That's more than three times the size of a state as Delaware. He is so out of touch.

