Rep. Jordan blasts Biden admin for doing 'everything wrong'

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, slammed the Biden administration on Sunday for doing "everything wrong."

During an exclusive interview with "Sunday Morning Futures" the congressman argued that President Biden has "given" Americans "record crime" and inflation during his first year in office.

Jordan made the comments three days after it was revealed that annual inflation is running at the hottest pace in nearly four decades as widespread supply disruptions, extraordinarily high consumer demand and worker shortages fuel rapidly rising price increases.

Prices soared by 5.7% through November, according to the Personal Consumption Expenditures price index data released Thursday morning. That topped the previous month's rate of 5%, becoming the fastest pace increase since February 1982, when the gauge hit 6.17%.

The inflation spike largely reflected surging energy costs, which rose 34% from a year ago, and food costs, which were up 5.6% over that same time period. Services inflation rose by 4.3% in November, and goods inflation increased 8.5% – up from the 7.6% pace a month prior, the data shows.

MANCHIN SAYS HE 'CANNOT VOTE' FOR BUILD BACK BETTER: 'I'VE DONE EVERYTHING HUMANLY POSSIBLE'

"The American people would like safe streets, they’d like affordable gas and they’d like freedom," Rep. Jordan argued on Sunday. "Instead what Biden is giving them is record crime, record inflation and Dr. Fauci."

"You pick the policy area, they’ve [The Biden administration has] done it wrong," he added.

Jordan then argued that in "literally in 11 months," the country "went from safe streets to record crime."

"We went from a secure border to complete chaos," he continued. "We went from stable prices to now record inflation. We went from projecting strength around the world to the debacle that was the exit in Afghanistan."

A White House spokesperson did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Rep. Jordan also said that Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., "stays firm and this crazy so-called ‘Build Back Better’ bill never passes."

Speaking on "Fox News Sunday," Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., declared last Sunday that after months of negotiations he has determined that there is no way he can support Biden’s massive social spending bill known as the Build Back Better Act.

Manchin said that he has spoken with President Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., but could not reach an agreement on the legislation.

He said that between ongoing inflation, the national debt, "geopolitical unrest," and the COVID-19 pandemic, the bill being pushed by his fellow Democrats was too much.

"When you have these things coming at you the way they are right now … I cannot vote to continue with this piece of legislation," he said, stating that if he cannot explain to his constituents why he would vote for a bill, then he cannot vote for it, despite all the work he and other Democrats have put into trying to make it work.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

FOX Business’ Megan Henney and Fox News’ Ronn Blitzer contributed to this report.