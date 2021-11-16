Rep. Jordan: Adam Schiff should take cues from WaPo, admit to misleading the public with anti-Trump dossier

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, called on Rep. Adam Schiff Tuesday to publicly apologize for misleading the American people in promoting the discredited anti-Trump Steele dossier, arguing that the Washington Post's latest corrections should serve as an example for the California Democrat.

Jordan, in an appearance on "The Story," accused the media of malpractice for consistently promoting the fallacious dossier and credited the Washington Post for issuing several corrections to their previous reporting on the Trump-Russia collusion conspiracy.

WASHINGTON POST CORRECTS, REMOVES REPORTING THAT RELIED ON DISCREDITED DOSSIER

"I find it interesting that even the Washington Post has…admitted that what they’ve reported was not accurate," Jordan told host Martha MacCallum. " Seems to me, Adam Schiff should be able to do the same thing because frankly, everything we’ve said about this over the last several years turned out to be true. The only thing we were wrong about is it was worse than we thought."

Jordan made the comment in response to a recent on-air exchange between Schiff and "The View" guest-host and former spokeswoman for the State Departement Morgan Ortagus, who accused him of potentially help spread Russian disinformation through his promotion of the dossier. Ortagus also suggested that Schiff's credibility had been tarnished because of his public role in it.

'THE VIEW' GUEST CLASHES WITH ADAM SCHIFF OVER DISCREDITED DOSSIER: 'YOUR CREDIBILITY IS' DIMINISHED

Schiff stopped short of apologizing, arguing instead that the investigation into the dossier unearthed that Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort was sharing campaign polling data with Russian intelligence.

The lawmaker also argued that his team "couldn't have known" that Igor Danchenko, the Russian analyst believed to have been the dossier's sub-source, had allegedly lied to former British spy Christopher Steele.

MacCallum said members of the left-wing media – some of whom were awarded Pulitzer Prizes for their inaccurate reporting, "need to take a hard look [at] how they got so far down the rabbit hole on this story."

"Thank goodness they admitted there were wrong statements in all of these stories in the past," Jordan said, "But people need to be held accountable. I don’t know if it goes to top people in the FBI like Andy McCabe. We’ll find out, [but it] sure seems like it does.