Rep. Jim Jordan: There are four key impeachment facts that Democrats cannot change

House Oversight Committee ranking member Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, a member of President Trump’s legal team for the Senate impeachment trial, told Fox News Tuesday that “four key facts” will remain in the president's favor throughout the process.

“The facts are solidly on the president’s side," Jordan said during special coverage of the Senate impeachment trial. "I think that’s why the American people understand this is ridiculous and I think that’s why the president is going to prevail, hopefully in as short a trial as possible."

IMPEACHMENT TRIAL RULES SEEM WRITTEN IN THE WHITE HOUSE, NOT THE SENATE, SCHUMER SAYS

"The idea that we have the transcript [of Trump's July 25 phone call with Ukraine's president], there was no quid pro quo in the transcript, the two individuals on the call, President Trump and [Ukraine] President [Volodymyr] Zelensky, have repeatedly said that there was no pushing, no pressure, no linkage between the security assistance dollars and any type of investigation in Ukraine," Jordan went on. "The Ukrainians didn't even know at the time of the call that aid had been held and most importantly, they took no action. They never started an investigation, they never promised to start an investigation, they never announced an investigation, they took no action to get the aid released.

"These four facts will never change, no matter how long Jerry Nadler and Adam Schiff talk."

The trial resumed Tuesday afternoon with Democrats and Republicans warring over the rules while Trump touted the U.S. economic boom several time zones away at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., took to the Senate floor immediately before the proceedings began to rail against the rules proposed by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to govern the trial, calling them a “national disgrace” and an attempt to conduct a trial at 2 a.m.

“The McConnell resolution will result in a rushed trial, with little evidence in the dark of night," Schumer said.

But McConnell pledged a “fair impeachment trial” and said he’ll move to table or kill various motions that he thinks would alter the framework. A revised framework resolution sent out by McConnell's office Tuesday afternoon gave both sides each an extra day to present their opening arguments and admitted the evidence gathered by the House impeachment inquiry into the trial record.

Fox News’ Marissa Schultz contributed to this report.