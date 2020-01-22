Rep. Elise Stefanik warns Senate Dems against 'dragging out' impeachment trial, calls for Hunter Biden testimony

As the public gears up for day three of proceedings in the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump, Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., says many of her constituents are "tuning it out" and cautioned Senate Democrats against dragging out a process that many believe to be a "waste of time."

"When I talk to my constituents, they are sort of tuning this out. They think this is a waste of time," Stefanik told Fox News' Dave Anthony on the "Fox News Rundown."

"They want us to get back to legislating and doing the people's work," she added. "They're excited about the results the president has been able to deliver."

Stefanik also said that she hoped the Senate would hear from Hunter Biden and the anonymous whistleblower -- both of whom have emerged as central figures in the Ukraine controversy at the heart of President Trump's impeachment.

"Hunter Biden is an important witness. We called him in the House, and Adam Schiff, like he did with all of our witnesses that were Republican requests, said no," Stefanik said.

"I also think we need to hear from the whistleblower," she continued. "Those are the two most important witnesses from my perspective that I think we should have heard from in the House."

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., made clear Tuesday that witnesses would only be allowed following opening arguments if they are approved by a majority vote of the Senate.

Senate Democrats want to call former national security adviser John Bolton among other potential witnesses and have indicated that they are unwilling to negotiate any sort of deal with Senate Republicans.

Stefanik reiterated her warning against dragging out the process and stressed her commitment to her constituents.

"Obviously, Senator [Chuck] Schumer is very determined to drag this out...," Stefanik concluded. "We'll see. Regardless, I will be a participant in this process, making sure that my constituents have a seat at the table."

