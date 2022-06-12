Rep. Elise Stefanik calls inflation 'the number one issue' facing Americans

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., appeared on "Sunday Night in America with Trey Gowdy" to discuss the Republicans’ plan to combat the record levels of inflation, which she says was caused by the Biden administration's policies.

After new reports showed inflation reaching a new 40-year-high at 8.6% in May, Stefanik explained that the blame lies with the Democrats.

"First of all, this Congress under unified far-left Democrat government, you have Democrats controlling the Senate, the House and the White House, they have spent more taxpayer dollars than any other Congress in our nation’s history. We’re talking trillions and trillions of dollars and economists in both parties, both Republican and Democrat economists like Larry Summers warned that this endless amount of spending would lead to rampant historic inflation, and of course that’s what we’re seeing," Stefanik said.

She also criticized President Biden’s attempts to downplay or shift the blame away from his administration.

WASHINGTON POST REPORTER SAYS IT ‘COULD BE A LITTLE TOO LATE’ FOR DEMOCRATS ON THE ECONOMY

"And while Joe Biden is attempting to pass the buck, the American people are very smart. They understand where they were before they took office," Stefanik said. "They understand that this is directly the result of the failed tax and spend policies. This is the number one issue no matter where I got in my district in upstate New York in the north country or no matter who I talk to across this country. It’s the number one driving issue because people are struggling to pay their bills on a weekly and monthly basis."

Gowdy asked what the Republicans’ plan of action was should they retake the House in 2022.

"So number one, have a hearing on inflation hear firsthand from families like I hear on a regular basis in my district. The fact is Congress under Nancy Pelosi, they haven’t held a single hearing on inflation," Stefanik said.

MSNBC’S GEIST REBUKES BIDEN ECON POLICY: ‘I PROMISE YOU’ AMERICANS AREN’T BLAMING PUTIN

"Number two, we can hold this administration accountable. We also have the power of the purse. That means reining in this reckless spending. That means passing a balanced budget, and it also means we’re making sure that we have fiscal and monetary policy that is focused on ramping down this historic inflation. But we are the appropriators here and of course in divided government you have to negotiate, but Republicans are going to stand firm to stop the endless spending that has led to an attack on every American," she added.

Gowdy highlighted that massive spending has occurred under Republican administrations as well, in which Stefanik responded that the Biden administration’s policies have uniquely driven up inflation and will require Republicans to hold the administration accountable.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"There is a lot of policy issues here that we need to hold the administration accountable for but also that Republicans need to put forth, and we’re going to, in not only reining in our spending but also making sure we’re encouraging and incentivizing American energy independence, that we’re making sure the incentive is to get folks back to work rather than staying out of the workforce," Stefanik said.