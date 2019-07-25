Rep. David Cicilline urges Americans to focus on substance of Mueller report, not style of hearings

Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., urged Americans to focus on the "damning evidence of misconduct by President Trump" presented in Robert Mueller's report, in the wake of the former special counsel's appearance on Capitol Hill this week.

While others claimed the hearing was a “huge disappointment” for Democrats, Cicilline countered the remarks by holding in consideration the information presented in the Mueller report.

“I don’t think anyone should’ve expected Mr. Mueller to speak outside of the confines of the report, I surely didn’t,” the Democratic member of the House Judiciary Committee said Thursday on Outnumbered.

“What he did say is that his investigation began because there was a broad and systematic attack on our democracy by the Russians. That it was not a witch hunt, it was not a hoax, and he did not exonerate the president.”

“And then he walked through ten specific instances of obstruction of justice.”

Before Mueller’s testimony to House committee on Wednesday, the investigator touted an absolute adherence to the text in the report on Russian election interference and potential obstruction of the investigation.

Cicilline responded the hearing saying, “I think it’s what I expected, he walked the American people through that. I think people who were expecting some explosive moment don’t know the report, don’t know the report and don’t know Mr. Mueller.”

He added: “I think Mr. Mueller completed a very thorough investigation. I think he relayed the important to the American people yesterday. I think we should not get lost on style and focus on the substance of his findings.”

“The report contained damning and frankly overwhelming evidence of misconduct by the president.”

Cicilline explained why he’s still calling for impeachment, “I think most importantly, we all can agree that preserving our democracy from a foreign attack is our collective responsibility. We were attacked by the Russians in a broad and systematic way. We have to make sure that never happens again.”

“No one is above the law, including the president of the United States,” he said.