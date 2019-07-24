Tom Dupree: Robert Mueller hearing 'surprisingly halting' and a 'huge disappointment' for Dems

Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller was “surprisingly halting” and “disconnected from how own investigation” at the hearing, according to ex-Deputy Assistant Attorney General Tom Dupree.

“Huge disappointment today for the Democrats, they clearly wanted to bring the impeachment passions to a boil and they didn’t even achieve a low simmer,” Dupree said Wednesday on "Outnumbered."

He added: “I think Mueller was surprisingly halting, surprisingly disconnected from his own investigation and the points when the Democrats was clearly leading to try to say he felt the president obstructed justice, not only did Mueller refuse to agree with that, he affirmatively contradicted them and said ‘I just don’t agree with that line of analysis.”

On Wednesday, Mueller said that his testimony before House committees would be based solely on the text in the report on Russian election interference and potential obstruction of the investigation. However, a series of questions seemed to throw off the veteran investigator.

EX-FBI SPECIAL COUNSEL ROBERT MUELLER TESTIFIES TO CONGRESS -- LIVE BLOG

Mueller was frequently ‘thrown off” and he was forced to ask lawmakers on Capitol Hill to repeat their questions, though he reportedly thoroughly prepared for the hearing.

Dupree noted Mueller “should know what’s in the report” and how seemingly contradictory and unprepared the investigator's responses were to the lawmaker’s questions.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

He went on to say, “that was one of the points where it seemed as though Mueller made a statement at the hearing that then when they directed unto what he wrote in the report, it contradicted what he just said and it didn’t match and he didn't seem to acknowledge that there was a mismatch and then he just kind of just leaned back and said ‘well I’ll just kind of rest on the report.’”