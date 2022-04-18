Rep. Cuellar on border patrol: Men and women in green need to be heard

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Texas Democrat Rep. Henry Cuellar joined "Fox & Friends" Monday to discuss how Border patrol feels like the federal government has turned its backs on them. Cuellar emphasized the need for the administration to listen to Border patrol and border communities.

BORDER PATROL STOPPED 23 PEOPLE ON TERRORIST DATABASE AT SOUTHERN BORDER IN 2021: CBP DATA

HENRY CUELLAR: I can tell you in talking to the men and women in green, they don't want to have somebody from D.C. come in and just give them a pat on the back. They want somebody to really have their back, and they don't. Right now, when you talk to men and women in green and in blue, they feel demoralized. They don't feel that Washington has their backs, and we've got to do more than just give them a pat on the back. You know, the other 60 percent of the Border Patrol, the two sectors I mentioned, they want to be out there securing a border. They don't want to be changing the diapers and all that… Look, it's OK to listen to immigration activists when this policy has been made, but who's listening to the men and women in green, who's listening to communities?

WATCH THE FULL ‘FOX & FRIENDS’ VIDEO BELOW: