Rep. Collins slams Dems after Lewandowski impeachment-probe hearing, says they are trying to tear Trump down

Ranking House Judiciary Committee member Doug Collins, R-Ga., called an impeachment-probe hearing that featured former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski "sad" Monday, before accusing Democrats of grandstanding.

"Anything that they can do to get a headline... the chairman has turned this into a press release committee. All they want to do is have cameras show up and press show up and they'll throw anything they can at the president to try and tear him down," Collins said on "The Story with Martha MacCallum."

The hearing Tuesday, the first as part of the Trump impeachment investigation grew combative Tuesday as Democrats clashed with Corey Lewandowski, trading insults and accusations. Lewandowski refused to answer many of their questions.

At one stage, Collins moved to adjourn the hearing, forcing a failed voice vote that caused further delay, before questioning resumed from other lawmakers.

Collins told MacCallum the committee acted as an extension of the Democratic Party, while also noting that Lewandowski has testified before.

"He made his statement that he's testified before Congress many times -- they gain nothing in these investigations that people are getting tired of it," Collins said.

Collins also objected to Democratic staff lawyer Barry Berke being given the opportunity to question the former campaign manager under new rules.

"They would not let the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee take that 30 minutes and use it. They said members had already had their time," Collins said. "I'm not sure the American people are gonna understand how you have a paid donor who is a contract employee, not a staff member, override an elected representative."