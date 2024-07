Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., declared his support Tuesday for Vice President Kamala Harris' presidential candidacy in the event President Biden agreed to step down from his re-election bid, while adding he hoped the ticket remained Biden-Harris.

Clyburn, a longtime ally of Biden, told MSNBC host Andrea Mitchell on Tuesday that the entire party would need to "bolster" its support for Harris as the Democratic presidential nominee if it had to happen. He also blasted those who might want to "work around" her and choose someone else at the top of the ticket considering her low polling.

"We should do everything we can to bolster her, whether it’s in second place or the top of the ticket," Clyburn said.

Mitchell prompted the discussion by mentioning ongoing calls among voters, Democratic officials and members of the liberal media to replace Biden as the party’s presidential nominee following his widely criticized debate performance last week.

She specifically asked what he thought about Harris replacing Biden at the top of the ticket, though she mentioned that some were wary of her due to her low polling numbers.

"Congressman, how would you feel if there is a decision for him to step down? If he decides that, and he has to decide that, or if the party pressures him to do that? How would you feel if they worked around and tried to go around Kamala Harris because of her lack of high poll numbers and popularity broadly based? Do you think it is hers to have if it’s not his?" she asked.

"I will support her, if he were to step aside," Clyburn said. "But I’m going to support her going forward and sometime in the future. I want this ticket to continue to be Biden-Harris. And then we will see what happens after the next election."

He then expressed discomfort at the idea that anyone would try to go around her to seek a different candidate.

"No. This party should not, in any way, do anything to work around Ms. Harris," he declared.

Despite talking about Biden’s potential replacement, earlier in the conversation, the Democratic Party lawmaker told Mitchell that party voters have indicated to him that they are "dug in" on Biden for the nominee following the debate.

"I can tell you what I found in Wisconsin, I did about 10 events in three cities … and the Democratic voters, what I call the grassrooters, they are dug in on this," he said, adding, "Joe Biden may decide otherwise. But I think the people that I have been around the last three days are dug in in their support for Joe Biden."

