Rep Burgess Owens: We had a 'miracle' in 2020 election

Rep. Burgess Owens, R-Utah, emphasized the importance of November's midterm elections on "The Ingraham Angle," saying there needs to be a new Republican Party.

REP. BURGESS OWENS: Let me just give kudos to the American people, something that I don't think many of us realized that happened. We had a miracle the last turn-around, even though we lost the Senate, the House and the presidency. We flipped, as a country, 15 seats and did not lose one incumbent.

ECONOMY TAKES CENTER STAGE AS AMERICANS SHARE THEIR VOTING PRIORITIES AHEAD OF MIDTERMS

You see people like myself and [Rep. Kat Cammack] that are new congresspeople that represent this new Congress that is all about America First. We're not ashamed of who we are, and we're not ashamed of our past. We talk about how to be inclusive to each other. This is the new Republican Party and we have an opportunity this go-around to add on to that.

