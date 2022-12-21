Redditors rage in viral post after Harvard professor predicts SCOTUS will ‘freeze’ student debt handout

Redditors expressed anger over a pending Supreme Court case on President Biden’s student loan handout plan in a viral post with now over 17,000 likes.

Harvard Law professor Laurence Tribe told CNBC that the Court will "likely dismantle" Biden’s student debt program in a Dec. 20 article.

"It’s basically put the program in deep freeze until it proceeds to most likely dismantle it," Tribe said.

"They think of this as elite, selfish kids getting at the head of the line when others have had to repay their loans," the professor said, criticizing the plaintiffs in the case against the student debt plan.

Reddit did not take the news well.

One user said that Republicans didn’t want to help students with debt.

"I’ve never seen republicans kick and scream more in unison than when student loan forgiveness was announced. Helping people in debt is pretty much the worst thing in the world for them," the user wrote.

Another user with the username "Squirrel_Chucks" racked up over 5,000 likes for a post blaming the "Trump administration" and big business for the possible end of Biden’s student debt plan:

"It's pretty simple, people. The rich and powerful get bailouts and the poor and struggling get help yanked away from them WHILE ALSO having stricter scrutiny from the IRS (which has been denied resources to go after the big time cheats)."

Another popular post summed up for thousands of other Redditors: "I'm getting real sick and tired of Republicans f------ me over." Other users also slammed Republicans for not backing Biden’s student debt plan.

"Republicans want you drowning in debt so that way you are loyal to your employer and don't cause trouble," the user wrote.

One person addressed "Gen Z" directly, encouraging them to take their annoyance about student loans when they go to the polls.

"Hey Gen Z. Here's your justification for showing up to the polls and never voting Republican, ever. If I almost had student loan forgiveness when I was in college and then Republicans yanked that shit right out from under me, I'd never forget."

The Supreme Court will hear arguments over the controversial student debt forgiveness plan on Feb. 28 after six Republican-led states issued lawsuits challenging the plan, per CNBC. The lawsuits argue that forgiveness will disrupt state entities that profit from federal student loans. Another lawsuit from the Job Creators Network Foundation features two borrowers in Texas who are partially or fully left out of the president’s relief.

Biden announced his plan to cancel up to $20,000 in federal student loan debt back in August.