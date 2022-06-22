Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Record-high gas prices under Biden: 'This was of his making,' says former education secretary

Bill Bennett reacts to Biden's proposed federal gas tax holiday

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Biden cut off the head then offered a Band-Aid: Former education secretary Video

Biden cut off the head then offered a Band-Aid: Former education secretary

Bill Bennett exposes President Biden's track record of eroding the oil and gas industry and responds to his proposed federal gas tax holiday on the ‘Special Report’ All-Star panel.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former education secretary Bill Bennett asserted that record-high gas prices under President Biden were "of his making" Wednesday on "Special Report."  

SENATE LEADER DECLARES BIDEN'S GAS TAX HOLIDAY 'GIMMICK' 'DEAD ON ARRIVAL'

BENNETT: Damn little is what's going on. Someone said - one of the people buying gas - every little bit helps. This is damn little, and it doesn't help very much. Biden's the guy who cut off the head, cut out the beating heart, and then offered a Band-Aid. That first act in office was to cut off the XL pipeline. Blames it on Putin, blames it on the oil companies. Now we even find out he's blaming the gas station owners, these mom-and-pop owners. As a result, we now learn that Russia is getting a windfall in oil, since we're not producing. And we're going to Saudi Arabia hat in hand, we're going to Venezuela to get dirtier oil than we could produce here. This was of his making. He is responsible. He is the man. And he should be held accountable. This is really a horrible situation for American consumers, and he played a big role in it. Glad to see Jerome Powell today said, "This isn't Putin's problem. … Inflation was going on long before Putin." And it's time that he and the Democrats owned up to this. 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL DISCUSSION BELOW:

Biden’s gas tax holiday ‘damn little’: Former education secretary Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.