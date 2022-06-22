Record-high gas prices under Biden: 'This was of his making,' says former education secretary

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former education secretary Bill Bennett asserted that record-high gas prices under President Biden were "of his making" Wednesday on "Special Report."

SENATE LEADER DECLARES BIDEN'S GAS TAX HOLIDAY 'GIMMICK' 'DEAD ON ARRIVAL'

BENNETT: Damn little is what's going on. Someone said - one of the people buying gas - every little bit helps. This is damn little, and it doesn't help very much. Biden's the guy who cut off the head, cut out the beating heart, and then offered a Band-Aid. That first act in office was to cut off the XL pipeline. Blames it on Putin, blames it on the oil companies. Now we even find out he's blaming the gas station owners, these mom-and-pop owners. As a result, we now learn that Russia is getting a windfall in oil, since we're not producing. And we're going to Saudi Arabia hat in hand, we're going to Venezuela to get dirtier oil than we could produce here. This was of his making. He is responsible. He is the man. And he should be held accountable. This is really a horrible situation for American consumers, and he played a big role in it. Glad to see Jerome Powell today said, "This isn't Putin's problem. … Inflation was going on long before Putin." And it's time that he and the Democrats owned up to this.

