'Real men wear pink!': Jimmy Failla puts his fashion sense to the test on Fanatics Fest red carpet

"Fox News Saturday Night" host Jimmy Failla put his flashy fashion sense to the test by donning a "Pepto-Bismol" pink jacket on the red carpet at this weekend's Fanatics Fest in New York City, getting the seal of approval from a number of sports legends and big stars, and a not-so-subtle diss from others.

Former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz – known better by his nickname "Big Papi" – was the first to lend his upvote.

"Would you rock this pink jacket?" Failla asked him.



"Why not?" he exclaimed. "Real men wear pink!"

Failla took his microphone around the area at the sports convention to ask varieties of the same question – was he rocking the look, or should he have kept it hanging in the closet?

Former MLB pitcher CC Sabathia and New England Patriots CEO Robert Kraft took the question next.

"Would CC Sabathia rock the pink?" Failla asked.

"Absolutely," he answered.

"Very becoming," Kraft echoed.

Baseball legend Pedro Martinez, former NBA star Julius Erving – aka "Dr. J," college basketball coach Penny Hardaway, CBS News personality Gayle King and even Jay-Z also lent Failla their upvote.

Not everyone was on board with the flashy pink ensemble, however, including sports radio legend Chris "Mad Dog" Russo, who was the first to say, "That's a no."

Actress and stand-up comedian Tiffany Haddish quipped about Failla's "Pepto-Bismol" look and offered her "no."

"We finally got shot down. We were riding high," he said, laughing.