Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash

'Real men wear pink!': Jimmy Failla puts his fashion sense to the test on Fanatics Fest red carpet

Jimmy Failla's pink jacket got a number of mixed reactions

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
Published
close
Big Papi to Jimmy Failla: 'Real men wear pink!' Video

Big Papi to Jimmy Failla: 'Real men wear pink!'

'Fox News Saturday Night' host Jimmy Failla interviews celebrities and sports legends on the red carpet for fashion advice. 

"Fox News Saturday Night" host Jimmy Failla put his flashy fashion sense to the test by donning a "Pepto-Bismol" pink jacket on the red carpet at this weekend's Fanatics Fest in New York City, getting the seal of approval from a number of sports legends and big stars, and a not-so-subtle diss from others.

Former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz – known better by his nickname "Big Papi" – was the first to lend his upvote.

"Would you rock this pink jacket?" Failla asked him.

"Why not?" he exclaimed. "Real men wear pink!"

JIMMY  FAILLA RETURNS TO ROOTS AS TAXI CAB DRIVER FOR ‘HONEST’ CHATS WITH STRANGERS ABOUT STATE OF THE COUNTRY

Big Papi and Jimmy Failla

Jimmy Failla's pink jacket ensemble got "Big Papi's" seal of approval at Fanatics Fest. (Fox News Saturday Night)

Failla took his microphone around the area at the sports convention to ask varieties of the same question – was he rocking the look, or should he have kept it hanging in the closet?

Former MLB pitcher CC Sabathia and New England Patriots CEO Robert Kraft took the question next.

JIMMY FAILLA'S NEW BOOK ‘CANCEL CULTURE DICTIONARY’ PUTS SPOTLIGHT ON THE OUTRAGE ERA PLAGUING SOCIETY

Jimmy Failla in pink jacket

Jimmy Failla's pink jacket got a series of upvotes and a few downvotes from Fanatics Fest attendees. (Fox News Saturday Night)

"Would CC Sabathia rock the pink?" Failla asked. 

"Absolutely," he answered.

"Very becoming," Kraft echoed.

Baseball legend Pedro Martinez, former NBA star Julius Erving – aka "Dr. J," college basketball coach Penny Hardaway, CBS News personality Gayle King and even Jay-Z also lent Failla their upvote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Failla and Tiffany Haddish

Actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish quipped with Jimmy as she gave her "no." (Fox News Saturday Night)

Not everyone was on board with the flashy pink ensemble, however, including sports radio legend Chris "Mad Dog" Russo, who was the first to say, "That's a no."

Actress and stand-up comedian Tiffany Haddish quipped about Failla's "Pepto-Bismol" look and offered her "no."

"We finally got shot down. We were riding high," he said, laughing.

Jimmy and Jenny Failla share wild stories on 18th anniversary Video

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.