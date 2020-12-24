Dion DiMucci says battle with drugs, alcohol inspired new Christmas hits: 'I was a heroin addict for 15 years'

Legendary rock 'n' roll Hall of Famer Dion DiMucci has returned with new music just in time for the holidays with two original tracks to commemorate the "coming of grace" that changed his life over a half-century ago.

The new songs, "Hello Christmas," and "You Know It’s Christmas" were released last month and features six-time Grammy-winner Amy Grant and blues-rock titan Joe Bonamassa.

DiMucci, 80, said the inspiration for the songs "originated from down in my soul.

"Christmas to me, is the coming of grace that changed my life," he told Fox Nation host Raymond Arroyo in his holiday special "An American Christmas Together."

In a candid interview released for the holidays, the rock 'n' roll pioneer detailed his 15 year battle with substance abuse and shared his unique connection to the holiday.

"I was a heroin addict for 15 years when I was a kid up until I was 28," he said, "so, 52 years ago, I said a prayer, and I was changed and for 52 years I haven't had a drink or a drug. I was really abusive with that stuff," DiMucci recalled, " So, I welcome Christmas."

Born in the Bronx -- one of the five boroughs that make up New York City -- DiMucci soared to national stardom with the vocal group Dion and The Belmonts in the late 1950s. The quartet, with DiMucci on lead vocals, produced chartbusting songs including "I Wonder Why" and "A Teenager in Love."

DiMucci eventually went on to experience his greatest success as a solo artist, scoring legendary hits like "Runaround Sue" and "The Wanderer," which eventually earned his induction in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1989.

