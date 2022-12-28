RAYMOND ARROYO: Crime is now a full-scale epidemic across America

Fox News contributor Raymond Arroyo expressed concern for the safety of America's youth as he outlined the violent crime epidemic throughout the United States on "The Ingraham Angle."

RAYMOND ARROYO: What is driving this pattern of criminality among our young people? And it's not just New Orleans. Nationally, homicides and theft have skyrocketed across the country. Shooting deaths in Chicago have become so routine, they barely get mentioned nationally. Little children are shot. Pedestrians and innocent citizens are caught up in this maelstrom of lawless violence.

Chicago will likely end 2022 with 700 murders. Just imagine the families missing relatives this Christmas. Neighborhoods without children. Yet Mayor Lori Lightfoot says things are going just great, look at the improvements. And the murder spree extends to places like Milwaukee, which will end the year by breaking its homicide record for the third year in a row. Or Kansas City, which will have its second-bloodiest year on record.

We're neglecting our children by not enforcing the law and by not making them subject to hard consequences for deadly actions. It's not justice to allow kids to kill or steal without consequences. It's gotten to the point where I know people who actually hire security to accompany them to the gas station for a refill.