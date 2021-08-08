Ratcliffe: China is America's 'number one adversary,' 'top national security threat'

Former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe slammed China as America’s ‘number one adversary’ and ‘top national security threat’ after calling out U.S. companies for doing business with the country during "Sunday Morning Futures."

JOHN RATCLIFFE: They're [China] an unlawful, dishonest competitor in the world marketplace, but more importantly, they’re our number one adversary, our top national security threat. They want to supplant us as the world's superpower. And most importantly, they want to subjugate us to communist rules and order in the world marketplace.

There is no country who has done more to damage the world economy or the citizens of the world over the past few years than China. China and China alone is responsible for millions and millions of deaths from COVID-19 and the actions that they took to cover it up. So it's about time that we have an honest discussion about who China is and not allow these false narratives to be perpetrated.

