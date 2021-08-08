Expand / Collapse search
China
Published

Ratcliffe: China is America's 'number one adversary,' 'top national security threat'

China is an ‘unlawful, dishonest competitor in the world market place,’ says Ratcliffe

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff , Fox News | Fox News
Former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe criticizes the Chinese government for being 'unlawful,' arguing there isn't one country that has done more damage' to the world economy than China.

Former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe slammed China as America’s ‘number one adversary’ and ‘top national security threat’ after calling out U.S. companies for doing business with the country during "Sunday Morning Futures."

JOHN RATCLIFFE: They're [China] an unlawful, dishonest competitor in the world marketplace, but more importantly, they’re our number one adversary, our top national security threat. They want to supplant us as the world's superpower. And most importantly, they want to subjugate us to communist rules and order in the world marketplace. 

CHINA HAS ENOUGH STOLEN US DATA TO CREATE ‘DOSSIERS’ ON EVERY AMERICAN, SENATE PANEL IS TOLD

There is no country who has done more to damage the world economy or the citizens of the world over the past few years than China. China and China alone is responsible for millions and millions of deaths from COVID-19 and the actions that they took to cover it up. So it's about time that we have an honest discussion about who China is and not allow these false narratives to be perpetrated.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

Former DNI Ratcliffe on Corporate America's dealings in China Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.