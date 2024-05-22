Rapper roasts CNN after viral interview where he drank sex stimulant: They wanted to discuss Diddy 'bulls---'

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Rapper Cam'ron criticized CNN and laughingly recounted his viral interview on the network during an episode of his podcast Monday, saying he'd been brought on to discuss "bulls---" like the abuse allegations against Sean "Diddy" Combs.

"They didn't invite me on to say how successful our show is, or [discuss] positive stuff we do in the community," Cam'ron said on the Tuesday edition of his podcast, "Come And Talk 2 Me."

"You call me on CNN for the bulls---, I'll give you the bulls---," he said, referring to "free promo" that he was able to get for a sex stimulant product while live on the network.

RAPPER RIPS CNN FOR ASKING HIM ABOUT DIDDY, DRINKS SEX STIMULANT ON THE AIR IN WILD INTERVIEW

"I teased the Pink Horse Power," he said.

Cam'ron drank the pre-sex supplement drink live on CNN Monday, implying that he needed it so he could have sex after the interview. The drink that Cam'ron consumed is "designed to empower man's sexual intimacy by helping to improve stamina and libido," according to the product's website.

The rapper, who rose to prominence in the 1990s and was at one point signed to Jay-Z's label, responded negatively after he was pressed by Phillip to talk about his knowledge of Diddy's character as he faces abuse allegations.

"It was self-explanatory," he said of video that has surfaced of Diddy attacking his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in a Los Angeles hotel. He later asked why he had even been booked for the interview.

"Who’s the talent agent for this joint?" Cam'ron asked. "You think I be sitting around watching what Diddy doing? I didn’t know this was a Diddy joint that y’all invited me to. Who booked me for this joint?"

Diddy apologized after the video of the assault emerged, saying he's "disgusted" with himself in a video that he released to social media.

"I don't believe in domestic violence," Cam'ron reiterated on his podcast. "I don't believe anything that has to do with being a pedophile. I don't believe in sex-trafficking."

SEAN 'DIDDY' COMBS REACTS TO VIRAL VIDEO OF HIM ALLEGEDLY BEATING CASSIE: 'I'M DISGUSTED'

Cam'ron mocked CNN for not doing enough research on him before inviting him onto the network.

Cam'ron has a history of controversial interviews. In 2007, he told Anderson Cooper on "60 Minutes" that he would not cooperate with police in an investigation because he was not a "snitch."

"I don't know why they didn't watch ‘60 Minutes,'" he said. "This is what I do."

"You already know what the resume is," he added.

The rapper repeated that the interview could have been "positive."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"You could have called us up for a bunch of positive things that we do," he said. "But you want to play games and that's what you got."

A CNN spokesperson didn't respond to a request for comment.