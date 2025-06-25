Rapper 50 Cent fires back at NYC Dem socialist candidate after being name-dropped in tax plan

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

50 Cent offered to pay for New York City Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani to leave the state on Wednesday after learning about his tax plan from an interview that referenced the rapper.

The video he referenced was from "The Breakfast Club" podcast on June 11 where Mamdani appeared while campaigning for the Democratic primary earlier this month. During the interview, Mamdani explained his goal of raising corporate taxes to pay for plans to "Trump-proof" the city.

"We're talking about corporations that are making millions of dollars, not in revenue, but in profit," Mamdani said. "And the second is taxing the top 1% of New Yorkers. We're talking about people who make a million dollars a year or more, taxing them just by a flat 2% tax increase."

He added, "I know if 50 Cent is listening, he's not going to be happy about this. He tends to not like this tax policy, but I want to be very clear this is about $20,000 a year. It's a rounding error. And all of these things together, they make every New Yorker's life better, including those who are actually getting taxed now."

50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, later responded to Mamdani’s comments on Instagram.

"Where did he come from? Whose friend is this? I’m not feeling this plan. No. I will give him $258,750 and a first class one-way ticket away from NY. I’m telling Trump what he said too!" 50 Cent wrote.

50 Cent notably endorsed President Donald Trump in 2020 after learning that then-candidate Joe Biden’s tax plan would tax New York at a rate of 58% and New York City at a rate of 62%.

"WHAT THE F--K! (VOTE For TRUMP) IM OUT," Jackson wrote on Instagram. "F--K NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway. I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people 62% are you out of ya f--king mind." He later walked back that endorsement.

