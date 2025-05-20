Radio host Charlamagne accuses CNN, Jake Tapper of being 'complicit' in Biden cover-up

Radio host Charlamagne Tha God argued that CNN and Jake Tapper took part in hiding former President Joe Biden’s decline from the American people.

Tapper’s new book "Original Sin: President Biden's Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again," was released on Tuesday. Tapper admitted to insufficiently reporting on Biden’s health concerns, but his critics are not letting him off the hook so easily.

"I’m interested in, you know, the Biden stuff because Jake Tapper’s book, ‘Original Sin,’ comes out today, which I’m looking forward to reading. And this book talks about his inner circle, and how his inner circle kept his mental decline and health diagnosis from others," Charlamagne said.

He offered a theory about the timing of Biden announcing he has Stage 4 prostate cancer, suggesting, "I think they announced President Biden’s prostate diagnosis to get in front of that book."

The radio host shared his excitement about reading the book, but argued its author remains suspect.

"I’m looking forward to reading it because I want to see if people like Jake Tapper hold themselves and their networks, like CNN, accountable for how much they didn’t report on," he said. "Because they’re all complicit in not calling a thing a thing in regards to President Biden."



After Charlamagne confirmed he was referring to Biden’s health, colleague Morgyn Wood, who serves as the White House correspondent for the Black Information Network, suggested, "Well, Stage 4, you’re not wrong about that. To find out about Stage 4 at this point, yeah, somebody didn’t say something before. So there’s that."

Former Biden COVID advisor and Obamacare architect Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel said Monday that former President Joe Biden likely had cancer since the beginning of his presidency, if not before.

Based on the advanced stage of the cancer confirmed by Biden's office, Emanuel, an oncologist, told MSNBC’s "Morning Joe" that Biden would most likely have had the cancer for "more than several years."

"He had it while he was president," Emanuel said. "He probably had it at the start of his presidency in 2021. I don't think there's any disagreement about that."

Fox News' Lindsay Kornick contributed to this report.