Rachel Levine blasted for call to 'support and empower' youth with transgender treatments: 'Unserious regime'

U.S. Assistant Health Secretary Rachel Levine called for laws to "support and empower" youths "to get gender affirmation treatment" on Monday.

Appearing on MSNBC’s "Andrea Mitchell Reports," Levine, who is transgender, discussed an opinion piece that criticized states such as Florida for enacting limits on transgender treatments for youth. Levine emphasized that these laws, along with "significant harassment," are what contribute to mental issues among trans youths.

"Trans youth are vulnerable. They suffer significant harassment and bullying, sometimes in schools or their community. They have more mental health issues, but there’s nothing inherent with being transgender or gender diverse which would predispose youth to depression or anxiety. It’s the harassment and bullying," Levine said. "Now they are suffering politically motivated attacks through state actions against these vulnerable transgender youth. This is not based upon data. These actions are politically motivated."

Levine added, "So we really want to base our treatment and to affirm and to support and empower these youths not to limit their participation in activities in sports and even limit their ability to get gender affirmation treatment in their state."

Several Twitter users quickly attacked Levine’s comments for endorsing gender-transition treatments as a way to empower children.

"Unserious regime," Newsweek opinion editor Josh Hammer tweeted.

Radio talk show host Mark Davis wrote, "God help us. I would raise no personal quarrel with #RachelLevine about trans status. What adults want to do with their own lives is none of my business. But this is unfettered advocacy of child abuse."

"This is just appalling. The Biden Presidency is destroying America," Telegraph contributor Nile Gardiner wrote.

Former Dept. of Education press secretary Angela Morabito tweeted, "Perhaps the only thing sicker than cheerleading the sterilization of children is calling it ‘empowerment.’"

Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., wrote, "80% of children outgrow gender dysphoria. Under the Biden Admin’s ‘gender care’ policies, these children may suffer irreversible harm. ‘Gender-affirming care’ is child abuse."

Elsewhere in the segment, Mitchell pointed out Levine’s focus on Florida as a "restrictive" state for transgender youth, namely because it is "home of the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill."

"That is correct," Levine agreed. "The studies show from the Trevor Project that all it takes is one supportive adult to make all the difference for an LGBTQ, transgender youth in terms of their risk of depression and suicide. One supportive adult. That often is a teacher or a school personnel and the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill is very damaging to their health."

In June, Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., signed into law a bill that bans transgender athletes from participating in female sports. Shortly afterwards, Florida's Agency for Health Care Administration announced plans to block Medicaid coverage for gender transitioning therapies.

Levine criticized the actions at the time as "targeting" trans youths to "score political points."

"Every major medical association agrees: gender-affirming care is life-saving, medically necessary, age-appropriate and a critical tool for health care providers," Levine said.

Fox News’ Jon Brown and Emma Colton contributed to this report.