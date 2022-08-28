Rachel Campos-Duffy blasts the FBI handling of the Hunter Biden investigation: 'Interfering' in an election

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"The Big Sunday Show" panelists discussed the FBI's handling of the Hunter Biden laptop scandal and allegations of political bias against the agency on Sunday.

"The FBI sat on this laptop for months and months. They knew what was on it," co-host Katie Pavlich said.

She noted the recent viral clip of Mark Zuckerberg telling podcast host Joe Rogan that the FBI warned Facebook about Russian propaganda before the 2020 election. The FBI's warning led Facebook and other tech giants to suppress the bombshell New York Post story on Hunter Biden. Pavlich argued that the tech companies acted as publishers rather than platforms by suppressing the story.

FBI RESPONDS TO ZUCKERBERG'S CLAIM ON JOE ROGAN THAT FACEBOOK LIMITED HUNTER BIDEN STORY AFTER AGENCY WARNING

"The FBI knew about this, the people we have talked to, the FBI knew this was legitimate," co-host Trace Gallagher said.

"The most alarming part of it is the idea that you have leadership at FBI, not only were they trying to jilt - and I think they successfully jilted - the 2020 election, but you also have them going so far as to thwart Republican senators from doing their job," fellow co-host Charlie Hurt argued. "So you have, the DOJ, which has no standing whatsoever in the sort of constitutional balance of powers trying to thwart the legislative branch from doing its job, this is insane. We have crossed the Rubicon here."

NATO FLAGSHIP ‘BREAKS DOWN’ SHORTLY AFTER LEAVING PORT: REPORT

The panelists played an interview of Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisc., who detailed what he described as the FBI's attempts to politically damage him in the lead-up to his re-election campaign.

"Senator Grassley and I, in the midst of our investigation of Hunter Biden, received an unsolicited briefing by the FBI, basically saying we were targeted disinformation. Eight months later, nine months later, they leaked that briefing to smear me to the Washington Post," he said.

"By leaking that briefing, basically saying I'm a tool of Russia, which I am not, a completely false accusation, the Wisconsin press picks that up, and there are people in Wisconsin who think I'm a tool of Vladimir Putin," he continued. "They have smeared me publicly, and they just might impact the 2022 election here in Wisconsin as well."

Co-host Rachel Campos Duffy asserted that "the FBI is interfering in yet another election."

"The contents of the laptop are important because if they're true, and we now know the laptop is true, if it's true and if Joe Biden is the ‘Big Guy’ getting 10 percent, he is compromised. We have a U.S. president who is compromised," she continued.

She pointed to a poll that showed that 4 in 5 Americans believe if the media covered the Hunter laptop story truthfully that it would have changed the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"That is a very scary number, for an administration who by the way, has a whole January 6 committee to scare people from ever questioning the election, and here we are, and now we know," she said. "It's so interesting because you had Mark Zuckerberg so casually confirming what so many Americans knew to be true. This is the bombshell."

She concluded, "The real story is about who is the ‘Big Guy’, is he compromised by the Chinese government, and did the FBI interfere with the 2020 election because I don't know where we go to get back out elections."