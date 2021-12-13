Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Joe Biden
Published

Rachel Campos-Duffy: It's Biden's responsibility to 'get safety right'

She also pointed to "moral, spiritual' failings in America as reasons behind surging crime

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Rachel Campos-Duffy: Whose lives are better with Biden in office? Video

Rachel Campos-Duffy: Whose lives are better with Biden in office?

'Fox & Friends Weekend' co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy says the rise in smash-and-grab robberies is a moral and spiritual issue in America.

Rachel Campos-Duffy, co-host of "Fox & Friends Weekend," criticized President Biden after he said in an interview with Jimmy Fallon that he doesn't look at his poll numbers. On "Outnumbered," Monday, Campos-Duffy said his response was "not funny" and questioned whose lives have actually improved since Biden took office.

JOE CONCHA: ‘RED TSUNAMI’ COMING IN 2022 AS BIDEN APPROVAL RATING PLUMMETS

RACHEL CAMPOS-DUFFY: It's not funny. He went on to say later in that interview that his job was to make Americans' lives better. What? Whose lives have been better? With inflation, you have elderly people who are on fixed incomes who are in trouble with the economy. You have people on the southern border whose lives and their communities have been disrupted. It's all over the map. … If you can't get safety right, you can't get anything right. And Biden is responsible for that. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: 

Poll shows 61% of Americans disapprove of Biden's handling of crime Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.