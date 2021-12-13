Rachel Campos-Duffy: It's Biden's responsibility to 'get safety right'

Rachel Campos-Duffy, co-host of "Fox & Friends Weekend," criticized President Biden after he said in an interview with Jimmy Fallon that he doesn't look at his poll numbers. On "Outnumbered," Monday, Campos-Duffy said his response was "not funny" and questioned whose lives have actually improved since Biden took office.

RACHEL CAMPOS-DUFFY: It's not funny. He went on to say later in that interview that his job was to make Americans' lives better. What? Whose lives have been better? With inflation, you have elderly people who are on fixed incomes who are in trouble with the economy. You have people on the southern border whose lives and their communities have been disrupted. It's all over the map. … If you can't get safety right, you can't get anything right. And Biden is responsible for that.

