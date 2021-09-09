Expand / Collapse search
Rachel Campos-Duffy slams Biden for 'authoritarian' COVID mandates

Campos-Duffy says Americans shouldn't be 'fooled' into thinking Biden cares about the lives of Americans

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy slammed the Biden administration Thursday on "Fox News Primetime," saying that the president's new COVID mandates are "authoritarian." 

RACHEL CAMPOS DUFFY: Tonight - Joe Biden is desperate to change the narrative – and he has found the perfect plan to get the nation’s mind off of his failures in Afghanistan.

He’s not mad at the Taliban anymore – he's angry at you - or at least the 80 million Americans who haven't been vaccinated  – what happened to him being the president for all Americans? 

But wait - this is the same administration that promised us last spring that they would never crush the freedom of millions of Americans.

And Biden’s assault on our rights doesn’t stop at the public sector – as the white house is going after private businesses – maybe even your employer.

Democrats and the media spent four years calling Donald Trump a tyrant – but what we just saw from Joe Biden is more authoritarian than anything Donald Trump ever tried.

Biden will tell you he’s making these decisions because he cares about the lives of Americans -- but don't be fooled. 

On the very same day, the White House cracked down on freedoms and forced millions of Americans to undergo a medical procedure – his Department of Justice is suing the state of Texas… and doing everything it can to support the murder of untold numbers of unborn babies.

WATCH THE FULL MONOLOGUE HERE:

This article was written by Fox News staff.