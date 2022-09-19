Queen Elizabeth II's funeral: Piers Morgan praises archbishop's 'marked' remarks on service, power

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox Nation host Piers Morgan commended the Archbishop of Canturbury for his "marked" comments during Queen Elizabeth II's funeral Monday on the difference between leaders who serve the public and those who cling to power. Morgan suggested the archbishop was sending an almost political message to other world leaders.

PIERS MORGAN: The other part of the service which caught my eye, which I think might get a lot of attention going forward, was the Archbishop of Canterbury making a very pointed moment in his speech, I felt, to say, "Those who serve will be forever remembered, those who cling to power and privileges will long be forgotten." There were certain people like the British former foreign minister Boris Johnson sitting there listening to that where you may think that the archbishop was making a point. Or maybe he's making a wider point to a lot of world leaders that actually, if you live your life to serve others, then you are remembered extremely well. If you lead your life clinging to power and privilege and forget about duty and service, then less so. And I think that was a very marked thing that he said, bordering on political. But I applaud him for saying it. He's reminding people what the queen stands for.

