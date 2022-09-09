Queen Elizabeth II 'quieted all doubts' by ascending to throne at 25: British historian

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

British historian Gareth Russell argued Queen Elizabeth II "quieted all doubts" when she ascended to the throne at the young age of 25, proving herself to the country despite criticism over her age. Russell joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss the life and legacy of the Queen following her 70-year reign.

GARETH RUSSELL: Back in the 1950s, it was very rare for terminal diagnoses of things like cancer to share with relatives. So the queen, her mother and her sisters hoped the king would be improving in health. And sadly, he didn't, of course. And so you have someone who recently married, two young children. And, yes, as you say, having to give advice at 25 to Winston Churchill. I don't think at 25 I would have been prepared to give advice to Winston Churchill, but she absolutely quieted all doubts.

