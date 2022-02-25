Putin's threats were 'blood-curdling': Douglas Murray

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"The Spectator" associate editor Douglas Murray joined "Jesse Watters Primetime" to give his take on Russia declaring war on Ukraine.

DOUGLAS MURRAY: His absolutely deranged speech from the Kremlin this week — he gave a totally fantastical version of history, just filled with falsehoods that only Vladimir Putin can believe. You know, he's been holed up in the Kremlin for the last two years trying to dodge COVID. He has a greater fear of COVID than Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 95. He doesn't allow anyone within 40 feet of him. Visitors have to be detained for weeks beforehand and then sprayed with chemicals before meeting him, but I wouldn't trust the chemicals the Kremlin sprays … so he's been in this isolation. He gave this speech filled with just mad versions of history, but here was one of the worrying things. It was also, of course, blood-curdling. These threats he's made about outside forces if they dare to step in, these were blood-curdling threats from Vladimir Putin. He's coming up to the age of 70. There's all sorts of rumors about his health. He seems to think, perhaps, that this is his legacy, but there's an enormous amount of pain coming for him and everybody else if he pursues this path.

