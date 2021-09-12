Progressives want to stop paying cops, start paying criminals 'not to kill us': Gowdy

The push in Democratic cities to pay high-risk criminal offenders to refrain from committing violent crime speaks to "what a mess our culture is in," Trey Gowdy said on his show Sunday.

The "Sunday Night in America" host devoted his monologue to the recent push in New York and San Francisco to financially reward young criminal offenders who have refrained from shooting others in what critics call a misguided effort to curb gun crimes.

SAN FRANCISCO WILL PAY PEOPLE TO NOT SHOOT OTHERS

"Occasionally, you hear or read something and think, ‘that can’t be right. Surely I must have read or heard that are wrong,’" Gowdy told viewers. "And that was precisely my reaction when I read San Francisco and New York were going to pay people not to shoot one another or otherwise commit violent crimes."

Gowdy compared the initiative to a "version of blood money or extortion," arguing that officials are essentially paying criminals "to stay alive."

"I just never thought government or any other noncriminal enterprise would actually encourage this kind of shakedown or extortion," he said. "Think about where we are as a country right now. Some progressives are advocating for cutting funding for the cops but paying criminals so they will stop at least until the check clears being criminals."

The San Francisco fellowship program will pay 10 individuals who are at high risk of being on either end of a shooting $300 each month to not be involved in such crimes. New York's Advance Peace model will pay criminal offenders $1,000 each month for their continued involvement in the program and good behavior.

"Let that sink in for a second. Really think about that," Gowdy said. "Some progressives want to stop paying cops but start paying criminals. And these are the same folks who tell us we need more social workers and more psychologists because we all know how great social workers are at processing crime scenes and collecting DNA samples."

He continued, "Money has become the new morality. What about not shooting people because it’s wrong? I mean, that used to be what we taught. You don’t commit crimes because to do so is the break the social contract. Is it still okay to teach people killing and robbing and assaulting people is wrong, or do we have to pay protection money?" the host said.

NEW YORK TO PAY YOUNG CRIMINAL OFFENDERS $1K PER MONTH FOR GOOD BEHAVIOR

Gowdy encouraged officials to focus their efforts instead on providing less fortunate children access to an education as a more effective crime-prevention strategy.

"What a mess this culture is in. The taxpayers in this country already spend a lot of money to prevent crime. The number one crime prevention strategy we have is called school. It’s called an education. You want to reduce crime? Make kids get an education," Gowdy said.

"You want to live in a safer community? Make sure your children and your grandchildren, your nieces and your nephews graduate high school at a minimum. We spend so much money on education so we can offer some hope, offer a better way of life, offer a glimmer of opportunity. We spend money on after school programs. We spend money on a social safety net so those down on their luck go – won’t go without housing or food or health care. We spend money on public transportation," he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This country already provides a ladder for those who want to ascend, and a safety net to catch those who fall. But apparently, that isn’t enough. Now we must also pay you not to kill us."

