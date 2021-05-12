Professor says students no longer taught civics, instead indoctrinated into anti-American globalist theory

A New York professor told Tucker Carlson Wednesday that students in social studies and civics classes are being taught what educators still call civics – but what is a far cry from the nonpartisan, "E Pluribus Unum" factual grounding on which past generations were educated.

Suffolk County College Professor Nicholas Giordano joined Fox Nation 's " Tucker Carlson Today " to warn that students are not learning even the basics of American law, the Constitution or even the correct story of the Founding. The latter has been borne out through the New York Times' 1619 project, which incorrectly claims America was founded on racism rather than a common humanitarian ideal.

"While everyone is focused on Critical Race Theory that is being pushed, this started 20 years ago," he said of the left-wing theory in which the Times' 1619 Project is based.

"This whole devaluing of America — and that’s probably the biggest problem, because with the citizenship exam and the Constitution exercise I do, it got me curious as to what students are actually learning."

"You’ll find that they are not really learning about our government; they’re not learning about the Constitution, the roles and responsibilities of the institutions -- It’s taking more of a globalist approach and when they do focus on the United States, they’re focusing on the negative aspects, their past sins as opposed to totality of the American experience," he added. "That’s not education, and that’s a big problem."

Giordano said they are using the otherwise understood term "civics" and "trying to masquerade" it as a form of anti-American activism.

Until recently, he noted, the U.S. education system was meant to build out the national identity and the ideas of assimilation and E Pluribus Unum – "Out of Many, One" – which is even printed on U.S. coinage.

"That’s gone," he warned. "We’re not really teaching that anymore; in fact, we actually kind of teach the opposite with this global point of view: that we have to do what’s in the world’s best interest, as opposed to America's best interest."

"And so we’re not really as connected as we used to be -- and we’re destroying the whole idea of E Pluribus Unum."

As an educator, Giordano noted that it is not his job to indoctrinate, but rather literally educate students on the issues from all sides.

"[Students need to] learn how to come up with succinct arguments. If you come into my classroom and you’re coming in with a left point of view, I’m going to hit you with a right-wing point of view. If you come in with a right-wing point of view, I’m going to challenge you from the left. Because it’s not my role to indoctrinate my students on the issues," he said.

"It’s to get them to come to their own conclusions. They’re plenty capable when they have the information to do just that."

The common ideal of this new globalist education curriculum being installed in school, he posited, is that we as a people must "bind ourselves to the government apparatus" – and that the government should and will control your life and what is best for you.

That idea, he said, is behind the push for "equity" over "equality."

