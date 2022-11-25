Producer of new aerial war epic 'Devotion' details the inspirational true story behind the film

"Devotion" producer Molly Smith sat down with Fox News to discuss her upcoming film that recounts the pivotal events that helped shape the outcome in the Korean War.

The movie documents the heroic actions of U.S. naval aviators as well as the Navy's first Black aviator Jesse LeRoy Brown, who helped lead during decisive moments that shifted the war.

Smith spoke with Fox News anchor Bret Baier on "Special Report" and shared the hard work that went into the making of the film.

FAITH AND PATRIOTISM: CANDACE CAMERON BURE AND MORE STARS WHO ARE MAKING MOVIES THEY BELIEVE IN

"The last several years, you know, we've worked very hard to tell this story with great respect and honor the sacrifices of these incredible men, and Jesse Brown and Captain Tom Hudner."

She told Baier that this is an incredible story of friendship, respect and devotion to one another and allyship.

"That's what really moved us about this story and the sacrifices these men made," said Smith.

The aerial combat scenes in the film channels the "Top Gun" feels that every moviegoer experienced back in May - and received overwhelming praise from both critics and the audience alike.

MARK WAHLBERG SHARES POWERFUL MESSAGE BEHIND ‘FATHER STU: REBORN’: ‘NOBODY IS BEYOND REDEMPTION’

Smith said they were very lucky to work with an incredible aerial team, the same technicians who worked on "Top Gun: Maverick." She believed the audience is in for a treat in the aviation scenes of "Devotion."

"Top Gun: Maverick" star Glen Powell plays Captain Tom Hudner in "Devotion." Smith revealed that both Powell and Hudner were able to meet and spend time together in real life.

Smith also noted that they grew close to both the Hudner and Brown families while making film.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The Korean War is referred to by many as the ‘forgotten war,’" she said. "And so to be able to tell this story of these two heroes, the heroic efforts of the naval aviators and the support they gave to the Marines on the ground in Chosin is one of the spectacular things that we are excited about as filmmakers."