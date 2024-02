Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Video of an animated fetus could soon work its way into sex education classes in public schools across several U.S. states., and the idea has pro-choice activists and groups concerned.

The video, created by pro-life group Live Action, follows the development of Baby Olivia, seeking to give students a sense of where they came from, as well as an appreciation for human life.

"From a single-celled human to a baby with a beating heart, brainwaves, fingers, and toes, Olivia shows the remarkable beauty of a unique life within the womb," a Live Action webpage detailing the project reads.

"The Baby Olivia project provides a medically accurate, animated glimpse of human life from the moment of fertilization. The story details her growth as she progresses from one developmental stage to the next, in preparation for her continued life outside of the womb."

Lawmakers in Kentucky, Iowa, West Virginia and Missouri are eyeing legislation that would require public school students to watch a video like Baby Olivia, The Associated Press reported Thursday.

The efforts mirror a similar law passed in North Dakota last year.

Opponents to the measures have accused the video of distorting the issue in favor of pro-life views.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, a professional association of physicians in the gynecological field, for instance, alleged the video is "designed to manipulate the emotions of viewers," according to the AP report.

On the flip side, Live Action founder Lila Rose said the video aims to be informative and "appropriate for anyone."

The nonprofit's site detailing the project noted the contributions multiple medical professionals made to the video's creation. Physicians from several fields – gynecology, cell biology, neurobiology & anatomy, etc. – reviewed and certified the animation, it stated.

AP reported that Iowa doctors and educators have penned a letter to state lawmakers concerning the video, alleging it indicates major developmental milestones happening two weeks earlier than the accurate time.

One practicing OB-GYN from the Hawkeye State is referenced for accusing the video of assigning human traits to a fetus by describing its actions in terms of "sighing," "playing," making "speaking movements," etc.

Iowa Republican Rep. Luana Stoltenberg is on board with the idea of showing the video to students.

"What's the worst that can happen?" she asked. "Maybe a young child learns how they are developed and grow and so if they become pregnant, they decide maybe I don’t want an abortion? Is that a horrible thing?"

The AP report additionally quoted Lila Rose as responding to the criticism by accusing pro-choice advocates of attacking the video because it "directly threatens their worldview, which is that this is not a life that is worthy of protection."

