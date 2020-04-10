Pro golfer Ernie Els joins with golf clubs to help medical workers on the front lines

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Professional golfer Ernie Els helped a New Jersey country club serve first responders at a local hospital during their fight against the coronavirus.

“It was a great initiative,” Els told “Fox & Friends" on Friday, explaining that the movement is spreading nationally.

“It’s a great cause. We want to help the people on the front line. Please, all the clubs around the country, find a way to get in," said Els, a South Africa native who has won four major golf titles in his career.

The initiative started at Spring Brook Country Club in Morris Township, where workers collected bottled water and Gatorade to donate to the nearby Morristown Medical Center.

Bachman said that immediately after his conversation with "Fox & Friends" last week, Els reached out to see how to get involved in bringing clubs across together “in the mission to support first responders in the local community.”

“In the last 11 days, we created a national charitable organization called Clubs Help. Clubs help bring the Country Club and or key person together with a key person at a local hospital,” Bachman said.

The initiative to connect golf clubs to local hospitals had grown to a nationwide effort.

Goulet said that the first responders needed support after working 12-hour shifts.

“They needed a quick piece of energy. They activated immediately for us in New York City and they’ve been amazing."