Should presidential candidates debate? Americans weigh in: ‘I want them to care’

Presidential candidates should 'debate intelligently,' 'stop poking fun at each other,' voter says

Megan Myers By Megan Myers , Ramiro Vargas Fox News
Published
Should presidential candidates debate? Americans weigh in: ‘I want them to care’

Voters in New Hampshire told Fox News presidential candidates should debate so Americans can hear their stances and proposals on important issues.

Voters in New Hampshire told Fox News presidential candidates should participate in debates so Americans understand who they're voting for and what issues the White House contenders care about. 

"Candidates should debate," Jessie from New Hampshire told Fox News. "It gives the public the chance to hear everything."

ABC News and CNN canceled their Republican debates in New Hampshire after former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley wrote on X that she would not join another debate unless former President Trump agreed to participate. Only Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis would have been left on stage since Trump said in August he would not participate in any debates, writing on Truth Social that the "the public knows who I am."

"I was disappointed," Anna, of New Hampshire, said of the canceled debates. "If you run for office, I think you really need to get out there and say what you're actually gonna do and answer questions from the people."

Debates have occurred in every presidential election since 1976, though some candidates have opted out in the past, including former President Nixon who didn't participate in 1968 and 1972. Former President Carter also opted out of the first two debates against former President Reagan during the 1980 presidential race. 

"I'm always a fan of debates," Greg from New Hampshire said. "I think it's important to get people in front of the camera answering tough questions."

Voters in New Hampshire

Voters in New Hampshire said presidential candidates should debate so Americans can hear their stances and proposed actions on important issues. (Fox News/Ramiro Vargas)

Mitzy from New Hampshire said debates are especially important for those who haven't served as president.

"They need to practice, and we need to hear what they have to say," Mitzy said. "It gives us the big picture when all they’re doing is calling each other names."

A two-hour debate in Des Moines, Iowa, earlier in January between Haley and DeSantis, who suspended his presidential campaign Sunday, involved significant name-calling between the candidates. The Florida governor said his opponent was a "mealymouthed politician who just tells you what she thinks you want to hear just to try to get your vote," and Haley called DeSantis a liar.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley traded blows at the fifth Republican presidential primary debate at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, on Jan. 10, 2024.  ( JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

"What we're going to do is rather than have him go and tell you all these lies, you can go to DeSantislies.com and look at all of those," Haley said on stage

Several voters told Fox News they want to hear more about policies.

"I want to see them debate intelligently. I want them to care about the issues," Kate, of Maine, said. "I don’t want to see them poke fun at each other."

Brian from Arkansas said Americans deserve to hear candidates' stances and proposals on important issues. 

"Once they’ve given their opinion, it gives you a chance to decide who is telling the truth and who is gonna be working for you," he said. 

Megan Myers is an associate producer/writer with Fox News Digital Originals. 