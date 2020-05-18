Miranda Devine: Trump faced 'sabotage' by Obama officials, rather than getting a peaceful transition

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

New York Post columnist Miranda Devine on Monday pushed back on the mainstream media's notion that it's a “conspiracy theory" for President Trump to claim misconduct by top Obama administration officials in the Russian investigation.

“Of course they’re saying that,” Devine told “America’s Newsroom.”

“You've seen basically that the Trump administration came into power, there was that 10-week transition. It should be a peaceful, easy transition. Instead, there was sabotage. And you have seen in the unmasking of [former national security adviser] General Flynn as the tip of the iceberg but that was done by three dozen Obama administration officials, including U.N. ambassador Amanda Powell in that 10-week transition after that election day,” Devine said.

FORMER ACTING AG WHITAKER: THOSE WHO HANDLED RUSSIA PROBE 'MAY HAVE COMMITTED CRIMINAL ACTS'

Devine’s comments follow and op-ed in which she argued that the Obama administration’s Russia collusion narrative against the Trump administration disrupted the customary peaceful transition the incumbent officeholder is entitled to after winning an election.

“The threat for the Obamaites wasn’t that Republicans were returning temporarily to office. It was that the barbarian Trump uniquely imperiled their entire progressive agenda. But they wasted little time wailing and rending their garments. Being professional community activists, they turned their emotions into action,” Devine wrote.

READ: DOJ MOTION TO DISMISS FLYNN CASE

“They did what they regarded as their patriotic duty: bedeviling Trump before he set foot in the Oval Office. So, in their last days in power, they used the intelligence agencies to trawl for dirt, which they wove into a barely plausible narrative that Trump was an 'asset' of Russian President Vladimir Putin,” she continued.

There has been an effort by the mainstream media to dismiss the declassified unmasking requests of Gen. Michael Flynn as a right-wing "conspiracy theory," she said.

Last week, Republican lawmakers released the list that came from the office of acting DNI Richard Grenell showing several top President Obama officials who had made dozens of requests to unmask Flynn between November 2016 and January 2017 before President Trump's inauguration.

MSNBC HOST FAILS TO ASK BIDEN ABOUT FLYNN UNMASKING REQUEST AFTER HE DENIED ANY INVOLVEMENT IN CASE

Among those on the list were former Vice President Joe Biden, former FBI Director James Comey, former CIA Director John Brennan, former DNI James Clapper, former U.N. ambassador Samatha Power, former Treasury Secretary Jack Lew and former White House chief of staff Denis McDonough.

NewsBusters managing editor Curtis Houck knocked the liberal cable news outlets for depicting the controversy surrounding the unmasking as illegitimate, telling Fox News it's a "real story."

"CNN and MSNBC truly believe they can pull a fast one over their viewers by suggesting that their years of Trump-Russia collusion coverage was entirely legitimate while declaring any support to the unmasking list is akin to a fake news conspiracy," Houck said.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

When the news broke on Wednesday, a CNN panel quickly dismissed the release of the list as a partisan effort by Trump and his supporters on Capitol Hill and that the conduct of the Obama officials was perfectly legitimate.

Fox News' Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.