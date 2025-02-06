President Trump unloads on CBS after transcript release of Kamala Harris interview

President Donald Trump reacted to the Federal Communication Commission's (FCC) release of the full transcript from an October CBS News interview with then-Vice President Kamala Harris, arguing the outlet "defrauded the public."

"CBS and 60 Minutes defrauded the public by doing something which has never, to this extent, been seen before. They 100% removed Kamala’s horrible election-changing answers to questions, and replaced them with completely different, and far better, answers, taken from another part of the interview," Trump wrote Thursday on Truth Social.

"This was Election-changing ‘stuff,’ Election Interference and, quite simply, Election Fraud at a level never seen before. CBS should lose its license, and the cheaters at 60 Minutes should all be thrown out, and this disreputable ‘NEWS’ show should be immediately terminated," he continued.

The FCC released the unedited transcript and video handed over by CBS News on Wednesday of its "60 Minutes" interview with Harris that was conducted just weeks before the 2024 presidential election.

The raw transcript showed CBS News had aired only the first half of her response to "60 Minutes" correspondent Bill Whitaker's question about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "not listening" to the Biden administration in a preview clip that aired on "Face the Nation," but aired only the second half of her response during the primetime special.

"But it seems that Prime Minister Netanyahu is not listening," Whitaker said in the October 2024 interview. "The Wall Street Journal said that he— that your administration has repeatedly been blindsided by Netanyahu, and in fact, he has rebuffed just about all of your administration's entreaties."

FCC Chair Brandon Carr said CBS News' conduct was difficult to explain.

"CBS's conduct is hard to explain," Carr told Fox News Digital. "On the one hand, CBS immediately released the unredacted transcript of a recent interview with Vice President Vance. Yet for months they refused to release the one with Vice President Harrris."

CBS News did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Fox News' Brian Flood and Joseph Wulfsohn contributed to this report.