What’s President Biden’s top priority? These Americans are having trouble putting their fingers on it

Americans took guesses on what President Biden’s top priority is after more than two years in office, with several saying beyond himself, they didn't know where his focus lies.

His "top priority is his self and his family," Tony told Fox News. "He don't care about the American people."

"I don't know what his priority is," Mike said. "I guess that speaks volumes, doesn't it?"

But George believes the president is focused on "continuing to build the country and build confidence in government, bring government back to making it work properly."

"Let's get Medicare for All, folks," he added. "We don't have Medicare for All. How stupid is that? Give me a break."

An August Fox News Poll found voters who are dissatisfied with the direction increased from 53% to 70%, from early into Biden’s term to the present day. The most common reasons voters said they approved of the president were his handling of the economy (23%), he’s getting things done (18%), he’s better than Trump (15%) and he’s generally doing a good job (12%), the poll found.

"I honestly think he has two priorities: trying to get his student loan bill passed but also trying to help the Ukraine situation," Maurice said. He added that he’s not opposed to Biden aiding Ukraine in its war with Russia so long as the U.S. doesn't involve itself more than other allied countries.

"As in, I help as much as everybody else is helping," Maurice added. "I'm not going to put immediate focus where my focus should not be."

"I don't even know his priorities," Alston told Fox News "I could get [why] his name is ‘Sleepy Joe’ because he doesn't do anything because I don't know what his priorities are. I know he's tried to do the Ukraine thing."

Judy, a former teacher said "children, families and education" are Biden’s top priorities.

Several people said Biden's top concern is his electability and proving he's better than his predecessor, Donald Trump.

"His priority was to get in office because he wanted to be in office and the status," Christina told Fox News.

"There's a big Trump versus Biden thing, and I think his number one priority is trying to set himself apart from that and make him seem like the better president," Maddy said. "Everyone has their own opinion of that, but I think he was more concerned about being better than Trump than just being better for the country."

Korell said the president is focused on "keeping his kid out of jail." The president’s son, Hunter Biden, has been under federal investigation since 2018 for suspected tax crimes, gun crimes, and over his foreign dealings. In June he was charged with two misdemeanor tax offenses and a felony firearm offense, and the U.S. prosecutor on the case, David Weiss, was elevated to special counsel, allowing him to widen the scope of his investigation.

Bill, however, said he thinks Biden is focused on improving the lives of the working-class and minorities.

"He's all about the people," he said. "I think he's very good for minorities and I just think he's just fair to everybody."

Jon Michael Raasch reported from Washington, D.C., and Teny Sahakian from Nashville. Isabelle McDonnell contributed to this report from New York City.