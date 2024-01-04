NBC News reporter at center of infamous Paul Pelosi report retraction exits network

Reporter Miguel Almaguer, who famously mysteriously disappeared from NBC News for several weeks after his explosive Paul Pelosi report was retracted in 2022, has left the network.

On Nov. 4, 2022, Almaguer suggested in a report that aired on "Today" that Pelosi, the husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, might not have been in immediate danger when police arrived the night he was assaulted in his San Francisco home. NBC News retracted the report that afternoon as it began to go viral, saying it didn't meet standards.

Almaguer, once a regular on "Today" and "NBC Nightly News," was then absent until he quietly returned on Dec. 12, 2022. He was reportedly suspended, but NBC wouldn’t admit it on the record and Almaguer did not respond to multiple requests for comment during the prolonged absence. Media insiders were baffled by NBC News' lack of transparency on the issue, and some liberal outlets fumed the report had fueled far-right conspiracy theories about the nature of the attack.

Thirteen months later, Almaguer posted a message on social media announcing he had left NBC News. The circumstances of his exit are unclear.

"Seen a lot. Done a lot. Learned a lot. Thankful for my nearly 2 decade long run at NBC News. But more than anything grateful for those in the trenches with me. With them it was more an adventure than work. Change is hard and goodbyes aren't easy. But turning the page is exciting. In news ... I love a great last line. This one is still being written," Almaguer posted on Instagram.

Almaguer sent a memo to NBC staffers about his departure obtained by Fox News Digital.

"I am so grateful for the opportunity to have worked at NBC News for the last 18 years. It's been a privilege to tell some of the world's most important stories. I am especially thankful and indebted to each one of you – my colleagues, true professionals who worked so tirelessly by my side in the trenches. NBC News is home to some of the very best in the business who I will deeply miss. Being at NBC News has granted me a front-row seat to history, and it has been a profound honor," Almaguer wrote.

NBC News honchos said Almaguer "has been a valued member of our newsgathering team, traveling around the country and the globe to cover many of the biggest stories."

NBC News did not immediately respond when asked if Almaguer made the decision to leave.

Almaguer declined comment when reached by Fox News Digital.

Almaguer's retracted report about Pelosi was accurate in several respects, including that police appeared unaware they were at the home of the Pelosis when they arrived, and that Paul Pelosi didn't immediately declare an emergency when police came to the door. He had already called 911 at that point after DePape forced his way into the home while Pelosi was asleep.

Bodycam footage, however, appeared to contradict Almaguer's claim that Pelosi "began walking several feet back into the foyer toward the assailant and away from police" when the door opened. Pelosi appeared to be gripping the hammer being held by DePape; seconds after police arrived, DePape wrenched it from his grip and struck him with it, fracturing Pelosi's skull. The police then burst in and tackled and arrested him immediately afterward. DePape was convicted of the assault in November.

Fox News’ David Rutz and Jeffrey Clark contributed to this report.