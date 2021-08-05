Expand / Collapse search
The Ingraham Angle
Published

Pompeo: More coronavirus lockdowns would do ‘enormous amount of damage’ to US

The former U.S. secretary of state spoke out against new U.S. coronavirus lockdowns during an appearance on "The Ingraham Angle"

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Mike Pompeo slams idea of European lockdowns in US: it would be an enormous mistake Video

Former secretary of state tells 'The Ingraham Angle' that lockdowns do an 'enormous amount of damage' to America

Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke out Wednesday night against the U.S. returning to coronavirus lockdowns, as some nations in Europe are doing. He explained his reasoning to Fox News’ Laura Ingraham during an appearance on "The Ingraham Angle."

POMPEO SLAMS BIDEN FOR FAILING TO HOLD CHINA ACCOUNTABLE FOR COVID COVER-UP: ‘WEAKNESS BEGETS RISK’

MIKE POMPEO: There’s scant evidence that these kind of lockdowns do a whole lot of good and we know they’re doing an enormous amount of damage to the economy and to the mental health of the people that live there.

It upsets me when I see Democrat governors and even Democrats in Washington, D.C., who want to head down that path, who want to go back to lockdowns, back to the kind of things that we tried – right, it was 15 days to stop the spread?

The right answer was to give people good information, sound information, truthful information. Let them make their own decisions for themselves.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW:

Pompeo: Lab that I believe COVID came from is still operating Video
