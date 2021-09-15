Pompeo on Milley allegations: We need to get to the bottom of this as quickly as possible

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo gave his take on the accusations against General Milley on ‘Hannity,’ saying that if the conversation between Milley and his Chinese counterpart did take place, China would "use that to their advantage."

MIKE POMPEO: We should make sure that we, as quickly as we can, find out if Gen. Milley spoke to Woodward himself. We should find out if Gen. Milley is prepared to testify, we can do it tomorrow or the next day to get clarity about what Gen. Milley said. I don't know the DOD's policy on whether there would be a transcript of this phone call, but I promise you there were note-takers in the room. I am very confident that conversation could be reconstructed.

If you had a senior military leader who was simply an advisor tell the Chinese Communist Party that they would get notice of an attack, this rivals anything we've seen in our nation's history. Only the President of the United States has the capacity to make those decisions, and I'd be shocked if the then-acting Secretary of Defense gave him any authority to even contemplate that very conversation.

You know, I imagine it would be [treasenous]. It would certainly be acting in a way that— you were knowingly acting in a way that was inconsistent with the best interests of the United States government. Certainly, the authority that you had as the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff— I can say that with absolute certainty. We know this too: If that conversation took place you’ve been speculating about what the Chinese Communist Party would think. I can tell you, they would have used that to their advantage. They would have found a way to inflict a cost on the United States of America. I hope this didn’t happen the way it’s described in Woodward’s book. I can only say that we need to get to the bottom of this just as quickly as possible.

