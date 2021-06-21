Pompeo: Biden's national security adviser was right about one aspect of Putin meeting

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo joined "The Story" on Monday to share that National Security Adviser Jacob Sullivan was right about what he considered a major aspect to the Geneva, Switzerland summit between President Joe Biden and Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Sullivan, a former senior adviser to Hillary Clinton, said on "Fox News Sunday" that Biden's summit with Putin was a "study in contrast" to former President Trump's 2018 meeting with Putin in Helsinki.

However, Pompeo agreed with Sullivan's comments.

"It was a study in contrast," Pompeo told anchor Martha MacCallum. "The actions that we took were really bold. We put enormous pressure on the Russians, not the least of which was to build up the United States military."

Pompeo previously told Fox News that Biden essentially allowed Putin to "spout propaganda" and broadcasted American weakness to the rest of the world throughout his trip abroad.

"I’ll put our actions up against any administration’s," he added.

Pompeo underlined that he was not singling out Biden in the latter remark but simply responding to Sullivan's premise.

"This is about American security. We have to get this right. We have to push back against the cyber-activity against the pipeline or their ability to build out a pipeline in the northeast. Those are things that matter."

He said it was unwise for Biden to give the Russian president a list of 16 entities that the Kremlin may not hack.

"That is not good policy and it’s not good for the American people," he said.

Pompeo also ripped Sullivan's assertion that it will take some time to analyze whether China has "lived up to their international obligations" in terms of investigating the origins of the coronavirus pandemic—before taking any diplomatic or other actions toward Beijing.

"It’s odd. [Sullivan] says if it turns out they refuse to live up to their international obligations: They have failed to live up to the international obligations for the last year now," Pompeo said. "We know about the cover-up. There’s so many things we could do [including] boycotting the [2022] Olympics… the list of things we can do impose real costs on the Chinese government."

He continued by saying the United States can take a number of actions like boycotting the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.