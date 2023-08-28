'Polyamorous' group vents over 'shocking twist' in popular TV show 'Riverdale': 'Part of people's identities'

The series finale of popular TV show "Riverdale" has the polyamorous community up in arms after a "shocking twist" revealed core characters Betty, Jughead, Archie and Veronica had been in a four-way relationship for a year in high school.

"It's frustrating that Riverdale used its characters' non-monogamous relationship as a 'shocking twist' rather than engaging with an authentic portrayal of non-monogamy as simply being part of people's identities," Brett Chamberlin, executive director of OPEN (Organization for Polyamory and Ethical Non-monogamy) told TMZ.

In his view, portrayals of non-monogamous relationships would typically warrant celebration, but these portrayals should also come from a place of "understanding" and should be "done responsibly."

"We didn't see or hear anything about why these characters practice non-monogamy, what it means for them, the substance of their relationship agreements and communication practices, or any of the other underlying motivations and work that makes relationships of any type function," he continued.

The CW teen drama series' shocking ending came last Wednesday after fans pushed for certain couples to be together, and it garnered some attention on X, formerly known as Twitter.

One user wrote, "introducing betty, archie, jughead and veronica to all be in a quad relationship in the finale has got to be the most stupid thing riverdale has ever done."

Another said, "wanna write a polyamorous relationship? Riverdale is the PERFECT example of what NOT to do. You need to give contest to a poly relationship and not *snap snap* and BOOM all of the characters are in a quad relationship. Even if 'it’s based on Archie comics'. JUST NO."

Some defended the decision as a way to represent the polyamorous community in pop culture, with one X user writing, "...not to be *that* person but as a polyamorous gal... this [the relationship'] is legitimately one of the best parts of riverdale..."

Another said, "I love that people are mad about this like Poly people don’t exist and I think all love triangles and rom com stuff like this should end this way. It’s so much fun."

