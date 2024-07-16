Politico seems baffled at Republicans crediting 'divine intervention' for saving Trump from assassination

Republicans elevated former President Trump to "martyrdom" by their claims "divine intervention" saved him from assassination, a Politico article reported.

The former president was nearly assassinated at a campaign event Saturday night after a shooter fired multiple shots in his direction. Trump was hit in the ear and quickly rushed off-stage by Secret Service.

Trump was later declared safe by medical authorities, but experts have noted the bullet was only an inch away from being deadly, suggesting that turning his head at the rally may have saved his life.

"For someone to get out on an open roof within 130 yards — I'm not going to be the guy to be conspiratorial, but something went wrong," Donald Trump Jr. remarked in an interview with Fox News Digital.

"That was truly divine intervention, as far as I'm concerned," he concluded.

Several other people have also described the scenario as nothing short of "miraculous," which Politico suggested was an almost deification of the former president in a story headlined, "Republicans embrace ‘divine intervention’ for Trump’s near-miss into martyrdom."

"His supporters’ — many top Republican officials — embrace of divine intervention further solidifies Trump’s position in the party as not just its leader, but as one who is viewed as chosen by, perhaps, a higher power to save the country," the article read.

The piece quoted multiple Republican figures during the first night of the Republican National Convention who thanked God for protecting Trump's life.

"The devil came to Pennsylvania holding a rifle, but an American lion got back up on his feet and he roared," Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., exclaimed. "If you didn’t believe in miracles before Saturday, you better be believing right now."

"I thank God that His hand was on President Trump," Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said.

"And we thank Him for protecting our next president, Donald J. Trump," Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said.

Trump himself referenced God in a post made to Truth Social the morning after the shooting, which killed one of his supporters and critically injured two others.

"Thank you to everyone for your thoughts and prayers yesterday, as it was God alone who prevented the unthinkable from happening. We will FEAR NOT, but instead remain resilient in our Faith and Defiant in the face of Wickedness," Trump wrote.

However, former U.K. ambassador Peter Westmacott offered a more cynical take on Republicans’ religious perspective to Politico.

"It is very good for the victimhood, the martyrdom line that Donald Trump has been using during his campaign," Westmacott said. "I’m sorry to have to say that — it’s a cynical observation. But that is the thought that one has after the horror you feel of, ‘Oh dear, is this another political assassination?’"

Several faith leaders have also offered their prayers and amazement at Trump’s survival.

"I join with millions of Americans and people all around the world who are thanking God that former President Donald Trump is safe. It is obvious that God’s hand of protection was on him," Rev. Franklin Graham told Fox News Digital.