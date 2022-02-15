Expand / Collapse search
Conservative political satirist and journalist P.J. O'Rourke dead at 74

An outpour of tributes to the author flooded social media

By Lindsay Kornick | Fox News
Gutfeld remembers P. J. O'Rourke: 'He was a big influence on me' Video

Gutfeld remembers P. J. O'Rourke: 'He was a big influence on me'

Greg Gutfeld commemorates the conservative political satirist and journalist, who died Tuesday at 74.

Conservative political journalist and satirist P.J. O’Rourke died at age 74 from lung complications late Tuesday afternoon.

A statement from the Grove Atlantic publishing company confirmed his passing in a lengthy tribute to the author.

FILE PHOTO: P.J. O'Rourke, the American satirist who made his name with acerbic dispatches from war zones around the world, poses in his room at London's Duke's Hotel, September 27, 2001./File Photo

"Our dear friend and cherished Grove Atlantic author P.J. O’Rourke passed away this morning from complications of lung cancer," Grove Atlantic said.

CEO and Publisher of Grove Atlantic Morgan Entrekin said, "P.J. was one of the major voices of his generation. He was also a close friend and partner for more than 40 years."

"His passing leaves a huge hole in my life both personal and professional. My thoughts and prayers are with Tina and his children," he added.

Journalists, colleagues, and fans paid tribute to O’Rourke’s passing including Arizona Republican Governor Doug Ducey.

In this Dec. 2, 2020, file photo, Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey answers a question during a news conference in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, Pool, File)

"Sad to hear of PJ O’Rourke’s passing. A legendary conservative columnist – and fellow Toledoan – PJ always brought humor to the most complex of issues. RIP," Ducey tweeted.

"SO saddened by the news of the death of PJ O’Rourke. His humor & satire were w/out peer. PJ was a dear & generous friend who kindly helped my presidential campaign 2 decades ago. His piercing wit will be missed, especially during these times! Our deepest sympathy to his family," Forbes founder Steve Forbes wrote.

Fox News anchor Bret Baier called O'Rourke a "great writer."

The attacks on the United States present best-selling author P.J. O'Rourke with the biggest challenge of his career - being serious.  REUTERS/Ferran Paredes FP

O’Rourke wrote over 20 books in lifetime covering various subjects ranging from cars to politics. He was also the former editor of the National Lampoon and contributed to a number of publications including the Rolling Stone, Vanity Fair, the Atlantic, the Daily Beast, and more.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.