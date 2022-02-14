Expand / Collapse search
CNN runs Chinese news agency sponsored content on 2022 Olympics

Xinhua News Agency is a Chinese state media organ

Hanna Panreck
By Hanna Panreck | Fox News
Nury Turkel discusses the Olympics and China's genocide of Uyghurs Video

Nury Turkel discusses the Olympics and China's genocide of Uyghurs

Hudson Institute senior fellow explains why words matter when describing China's actions against Uyghurs.

CNN ran a paid ad in the form of sponsored content from a China state media website about the safety protocols and sustainability practices at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.  

"The 2022 winter games in Beijing will provide a stage for the world’s top winter sports athletes and highlight China’s efforts to host a safe, sustainable global-scale event," the subheading of the piece from Xinhua News Agency reads

BEIJING, CHINA - JANUARY 27: Ice Resurfacing Machine ice cleaning machines prepare the surface at the Capital Indoor Stadium on January 27, 2022 in Beijing, China. Beijing is preparing for the 2022 Winter Olympics which start on February 4th. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

BEIJING, CHINA - JANUARY 27: Ice Resurfacing Machine ice cleaning machines prepare the surface at the Capital Indoor Stadium on January 27, 2022 in Beijing, China. Beijing is preparing for the 2022 Winter Olympics which start on February 4th. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

The press release-style article, which is not dated, promotes a "green construction and infrastructure drive" along with "extensive safety protocols" and a plan to fully power 26 different Olympic venues with "renewables."

"It’s an event like no other for winter sports athletes and fans," the piece says. 

The sponsored piece of content does not mention China's human rights abuses against the Uyghur Muslim minority. As an organ of the Chinese government, the outlet has published articles staunchly denying the atrocities.

The China-sponsored outlet said the Beijing Olympics hopes to also focus on "climate friendly refrigeration."

Fox News has reached out to CNN for comment. 

The piece also promotes a Fuxing bullet train which the piece says is 10 percent more "energy efficient" than other models. 

File photo: A man waves the Chinese national flag as an amateur choir performs in a park in a residential neighborhood in Beijing, China February 28, 2017. (REUTERS/Thomas Peter)

File photo: A man waves the Chinese national flag as an amateur choir performs in a park in a residential neighborhood in Beijing, China February 28, 2017. (REUTERS/Thomas Peter) (REUTERS/Thomas Peter)

CNN's news division has done sharply critical coverage of Chinese abuses as it hosts the Olympics, including China's treatment of Uyghur Muslims and the calls to boycott the 2022 Olympic Games in protest of its human rights violations. 

An article titled "An Olympics like no other: Can sports overcome the controversy of Beijing 2022?" published in early February notes the Games' "political controversy."

"The controversy has been building for months. Rights groups called for a boycott of the Games in protest of China's human rights record, from its treatment of Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in Xinjiang -- which Washington has labeled a genocide -- and its crackdown on freedoms in Hong Kong," the article reads. 

It also notes Beijing's treatment of Peng Schuai.

"Activists have long called for a boycott of the Beijing Games in protest of China's human rights abuses in Xinjiang and Tibet, and its political crackdown on Hong Kong. Over the past month, Beijing's silencing of Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai's sexual assault allegations against a former Chinese leader has further amplified such calls," another CNN piece reads.

The outlet also ran an op-ed headlined "If the US doesn't stand up for China's ethnic and religious minorities, who will?" by Rep. André Carson, D-Ind.

Politicians and commentators have widely criticized China's hosting of the Olympics amid its ongoing human rights abuses and some called for a boycott of the event. Rep. John Katko, R-N.Y., pushed for the games to be held elsewhere in February 2021. 

"The Canadian government just voted unanimously [Monday] to try and get the Olympics moved to another venue for next year. And that's all I'm asking. I'm not saying we prevent the athletes from competing," Katko said in an interview with Fox News. "I want them to compete, but I don't want them to compete in a country that's engaged in genocide. It's absolutely the wrong signal to send to people around the world. And I think it's high time we stand up to China and its tactics and say enough is enough. And I'm asking the president to lead."

The U.S. announced a diplomatic boycott in December 2021. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the administration would not be sending any official representation to the Games because of China's "ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity." 

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.