Police outraged as gang member who severely injured NYC officer is released on bail again

NYPD officers are outraged about the latest arrest of a gang member with a long criminal record, five years after the man was released from jail following an attack that left a police officer with life-altering injuries.

NYPD Detectives Union President Paul Digiacomo told "Fox & Friends" about the harrowing 2017 incident

"[The officer] had stopped this individual, Justin Murrell, in a stolen car. While he had the car stopped, Mr. Murrell, turned the wheel towards the direction of the detective and took off and the detective's clothes hooked onto the car and he dragged this poor detective for numerous blocks causing him to have permanent brain damage. He is now confined to a wheelchair for the rest of his life," he told host Steve Doocy.

Murrell was a 15-year-old teenager in June 2017 when he dragged then-Officer Dalsh Veve for numerous blocks to avoid a traffic stop in East Flatbush, causing permanent brain damage to the cop.

In January 2019, Murrell escaped a maximum sentence of 10 years that allowed him to be released on parole just 14 months later, in March 2020.

The Brooklyn gangbanger was arrested again this week for allegedly fleeing cops in a stolen vehicle, according to The New York Post. Murrell, now 20, was already facing charges for a similar incident involving a stolen car last year, the Post reported.

"THIS. IS. INSANITY," New York’s Police Benevolent Association said in a tweet that also listed Murrell's criminal record and concluded by saying "arrested & RELEASED AGAIN!"

DiGiacomo said Murrell continues to commit crimes, has no regard for the law, or people's lives and property.

"The detective and his beautiful wife, they came here from Haiti and live the American dream. He became a detective. She became a very highly regarded nurse, had a child, and their lives were shattered by one individual," he said.

"He should spend the rest of his life in jail for the action that he did on that day."