Newsom lifting California's COVID stay-at-home orders was politically motivated, Adam Carolla claims

California is a 'horribly run' state

By Catie Perry | Fox News
Adam Carolla on the ‘evolution of podcasting’

Comedian and star podcaster Adam Carolla and LiveXLive Chairman and CEO Robert Ellin discuss the future of the podcast industry and issues facing California.

California native and podcast star Adam Carolla on Wednesday claimed Gov. Gavin Newsom's decision to lift coronavirus stay-at-home orders was politically motivated.

"If it wasn’t political, he probably wouldn’t have had all the restrictions in place in the first place," he told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on "Varney & Co."

THE MEDIA 'CRIED WOLF' FOR FOUR YEARS ABOUT TRUMP AND PEOPLE STOPPED LISTENING: ADAM CAROLLA

Carolla believes his state is "horribly run" and condemned wasteful spending. He said as he was driving to work, he listened to a report on unemployment fraud while it rained and sprinklers ran. 

"We water in a drought state while it rains outside and then give $31 billion away to felons," he said. "Probably not the greatest run state."

Adam Carolla and Robert Ellin join FOX Business' "Varney and Co."

The 12-year podcast veteran was also joined by LiveXLive Chairman and CEO Robert Ellin to discuss their new business venture.

"The vodcast is the next step, the next evolution of podcasting," Carolla said.

Ellin said after LiveXLive acquired PodcastOne this past summer, they immediately launched a "vodcast" network branded as VodcastOne, adding a video component to the traditionally audio-only medium.

The two have seen success so far with more than a million people watching the new live-streamed events.

According to Ellin, podcasting could generate between $5 billion and $10 billion within the next five to seven years.

Catie Perry is a production assistant for Fox News Digital.