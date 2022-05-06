Rep. Mace warns White House about protests at justices' homes: 'Can turn into riots very quickly'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., said the White House seems to be encouraging protests at the homes of Supreme Court justices following the leaked draft opinion. On "Fox & Friends First" Friday, Mace warned that peaceful protests can quickly turn into riots and called on the White House to discourage protesters from demonstrating at the justices' private residences.

DEMOCRATS TO FORCE SENATE VOTE ON ABORTION BILL AFTER SUPREME COURT LEAK

NANCY MACE: Seeing that they put a map out of the Supreme Court justice's residences and their homes, like are they encouraging open season on our Supreme Court justices? Like what's going on here? And we know that these protests can turn into riots overnight very quickly. These people are very angry. And I support the right to peaceful protests and the right to free speech and saying what you want to say. But we should be discouraging this. This can be a very dangerous situation.

And we've seen this in pockets on and off over the last two years. COVID has exacerbated these situations. But we should have had more responsible remarks from the White House and Jen Psaki this week. It's almost encouraging this kind of behavior, and it should be discouraged.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: